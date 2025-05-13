With the IPL set to return after a week's hiatus, the BCCI and IPL franchises have intensified their efforts to ensure foreign players return for the league. The matches were suspended after military tensions between India and Pakistan flared up.

PTI reported that the Indian cricket board has instructed IPL COO Hemang Amin to communicate directly with representatives from Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to address any worries players may have about returning to India.

Foreign players flew out of the country after the IPL was suspended on May 9. Following the ceasefire, the BCCI decided to restart the matches on May 17. The IPL released the revised schedule on Monday.

All 10 IPL teams are negotiating with their overseas recruits regarding their travel plans to India. "We have been in discussions with foreign boards individually, while teams are also directly contacting their players. We expect most of them to return," a BCCI official said.

Cricket Australia has left the decision regarding players' participation up to the players, with the players' association also involved in such matters.

Team officials indicated that while some foreign players remain anxious about returning, most are expected to return before the tournament resumes.

"The revised schedule was announced last night. We have just begun contacting our foreign players about their availability. We should have a clearer picture by tomorrow morning. Our game is on May 20, so we have enough time," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

CSK's foreign players include Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana. Ahmad from Afghanistan and Pathirana from Sri Lanka are set to join the team, although the availability of their New Zealand players is uncertain.

At Punjab Kings, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and compatriot Josh Inglis may not return to India, although head coach Ricky Ponting is trying to persuade them. Fellow Australians Xavier Bartlett and Aaron Hardie, along with Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and South African Marco Jansen, are expected to return. The team is on track to reach its first playoff since 2014.

Ponting demonstrated his commitment by de-boarding a plane bound for home immediately after last week's ceasefire announcement. The team's support staff remained in India, including Brad Haddin and James Hopes.

Following the May 8 game in Dharamsala, which was suspended due to air raid alerts in nearby border areas, the players of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals experienced a tense journey by road and train back to Delhi.

"The foreign players were understandably scared at that time. The BCCI prioritized player safety, ensuring they all returned home safely. Now that the situation has improved, players should come back. However, some remain apprehensive," said an IPL official.

Like CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated from the competition, but the franchise expects captain Pat Cummins and explosive batter Travis Head to return for the remaining three league games. "We are confident that the majority of foreign players will return, including the captain," stated a team official.

Delhi Capitals, who are still in contention for a top-four spot, contacted their overseas players on Tuesday morning and are waiting for their responses. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is among DC's key players. "We hope that all of them will return. We will have more information by tomorrow," said a team official.

The IPL final, originally scheduled for May 25, has been postponed to June 3. The World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa is set for June 11 at Lord's, leaving very little turnaround time for Australians and South Africans who choose to participate in the IPL playoffs.