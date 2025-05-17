The much-awaited resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL), halted by a war-like situation between India and Pakistan on the border, was further delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru.

The match between hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned without a ball bowled as it rained throughout the evening on Saturday. Both sides shared a point each, and though that did no damage to RCB's position as league leaders with 17 points from 12 matches, it ended KKR's chance of reaching the playoffs.

Defending champions KKR have 12 points from 13 matches, and even a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league game on May 25 will not be enough to finish in the top four.

The spotlight was on star batter Virat Kohli who had recently announced retirement from a glorious Test career. However, fans of the Indian ace were left disappointed to not see him bat tonight. RCB will play Sunrisers at the same venue on May 23 before finishing their league proceedings with a visit to Lucknow on May 27.

The tensions on the border had disrupted the IPL 2025 season following the death of 26 tourists from an attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir launched by Pakistan-based terrorists on April 22. India's retaliatory attacks were followed by Pakistani shelling in the border districts, which led to the suspension of the IPL. The season was halted halfway through the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala on May 8.