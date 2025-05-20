Cricket fans in Bengaluru will have to wait until next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to witness their star batter Virat Kohli live because Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) remaining home match this season has been moved to Lucknow.

Incessant rain in Bengaluru has necessitated the change of venue. RCB were scheduled to host Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 for their final home match before travelling to Lucknow to play the Super Giants on May 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until the weekend. RCB's previous home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

RCB have confirmed their spot in the playoffs as they sit second in the points table on 17 points from 12 rounds. Gujarat Titans are first on 18 points, while Punjab Kings have also reached the playoffs with 17 points. The three teams have two matches remaining in the league phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the IPL playoffs are set to take place in Mullanpur and Ahmedabad, with the latter scheduled to host the final on June 3. Hyderabad and Kolkata were supposed to host the last four games before the league was suspended for nearly 10 days due to India-Pakistan tensions on the border.