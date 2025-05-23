Kollam: A state-of-the-art cricket stadium on par with international standards is coming up at Ezhukone in Kollam district under the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The stadium will span 10 acres of land owned by the KCA.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the project's construction, which is expected to cost ₹56 crore, at 11 am on May 25. Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Kunnathur MLA Kovoor Kunjumon, KCA President Jayesh George, and KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar will also attend, said KCA in a statement.

The stadium at Ezhukone will be the first Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA)–certified stadium constructed by the KCA. The first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, will consist of construction activities worth ₹21 crore.

The stadium will host domestic cricket matches. KCA acquired the land for the stadium during 2015-16. It is 60 km from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

KCA President Jayesh George said that the stadium will boast of a 150-meter diameter cricket ground for domestic matches. This modern pavillion will include dressing rooms for the players, a gallery designed in the style of an open amphitheatre, an office block with excellent facilities, outdoor net practice facility, an indoor practice facility that can be used for training in any weather, facilities for other sports, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and spacious car parking.

As part of KCA’s eco-friendly development activities, the upcoming stadium will have a rainwater harvesting system. In addition, the stadium's construction method will ensure the protection of the trees and streams surrounding the stadium.

KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar said that the KCA is committed to improving Kerala's sports sector and ensuring sustainable development, and the stadium in Ezhukone is a good example of this. Through this project, KCA is not only fulfilling the long-term need of the sports sector in the district, but also ensuring environmental protection, he added.