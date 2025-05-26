Mumbai Indians' Mr consistent Suryakumar Yadav broke a 15-year-old record of Sachin Tendulkar as he made a fifty against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Monday.

Suryakumar now has the most runs for MI in an IPL season, surpassing the legendary Sachin's 2010 record of 618 runs for the franchise. With a 57 from 39 balls against Punjab, Suryakumar has taken his tally for the season to 640 runs. He could add more to the personal account as MI have been confirmed of a spot in the playoffs.

Suryakumar has been MI's best batter this season, with five fifties and 30+ scores on four other occasions to remain in the hunt for the Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (679) and Shubman Gill (649) are the only batters ahead of Suryakumar.

Despite Suryakumar's heroics with the bat, which helped MI post a fighting total of 184/7, Punjab secured a 7-wicket win. Josh Inglish (73) and opener Priyansh Arya (62) fired them to victory and, most importantly, to the top of the table on 19 points.

The defeat has pushed MI to fourth place on 16 points, which means the five-time champions will play the eliminator with the team that finishes third. Punjab, however, have earned themselves a spot in Qualifier 1, which means even if they lose that game, there is another opportunity to make the final via Qualifier 2.