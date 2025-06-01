India cricketer Rinku Singh will marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8 in Lucknow, confirmed the politician's father, Toofani Saroj, on Sunday.

Toofani Saroj told mediapersons that the engagement ceremony would be an intimate affair, which will be attended by close family members, friends, and relatives.

Rinku and Saroj have planned a traditional wedding at Hotel Taj in Varanasi on November 18 this year. According to reports, prominent personalities from cricket, Bollywood and politics are expected to attend the wedding.

It is understood that Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. Toofani Saroj told media persons that Rinku was introduced to Priya by the latter's friend's father, a former cricketer.

Rinku, 27, has represented India in 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is. He made his name with the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Priya, 26, is a first-time MP from Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Toofani, was a two-time MP of the Samajwadi Party.