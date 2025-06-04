Vijay Mallya, a fugitive from justice, was one of the numerous Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters thrilled to see their team lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the first time.

Mallya, who owned the franchise from its beginning in 2008 until his exit from the country in 2016 -- accused of financial fraud -- took to social media to express his delight as Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and side defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

"RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala cup namde," Mallya posted.

The post went viral soon, and most of the responses were hilarious, reminding Mallya of his status as a fugitive. "Sir, come to India, we will celebrate together," read one comment. "SBI wants to celebrate this win with you," said another.

Mallya is accused of defaulting on loans worth over ₹9,000 crores from over a dozen Indian banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Mallya was also a Member of Parliament until his expulsion in 2016. It is understood that he resides in the United Kingdom and faces arrest if he returns to India. The government of India has been pursuing his extradition for almost a decade.