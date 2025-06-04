Virat Kohli could not control his emotions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 18-year wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad Tuesday evening.

"I have given my youth, prime, and experience for this franchise," Kohli said post-match. Kohli scored 43 in the final as RCB posted 190/9 and restricted Punjab to 184/7.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have given my everything to this team for 18 years. I have been loyal to this team, no matter what... I am someone that wants to win the big tournaments but this one was missing," Kohli said.

Kohli had lost three IPL finals. RCB lost to Deccan Chargers in 2009, to Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the celebrations, Kohli tagged along retired cricketers AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, who were his former teammates at RCB. "AB De Villiers deserves to be on the podium - he has given everything for this franchise and still has the maximum POTM awards after retiring 4 years before."

"This feels 10 times more because these two guys are here," Kohli said, wrapping his arms around AB and Gayle.