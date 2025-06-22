India must forget their heroics from the first innings and rebuild on day four as England gave them a modest six-run lead at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday. India ended day three at 90/2, leading the hosts by 96 runs.

Captain Shubman Gill (6) had just joined K L Rahul (47) when rain forced early Stumps. India's second essay didn't begin as well as the first one, as Brydon Carse removed Yashasvi Jaiswal (4). Sai Sudharsan made amends for his duck from the first innings with a first-ball four but became Ben Stokes' victim again after a 48-ball 30.

Earlier, Ollie Pope couldn't build on his overnight ton, and Harry Brook (99) fell just one short of his milestone — however, handy contributions from the middle and the tail nourished the English total. England's innings folded for 465 when Josh Tongue was castled by Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with his 13th fifer in Tests (5/83).

The last five English batters contributed 189 runs; in contrast, India added just 24 from 447/5. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj claimed five wickets between them but leaked a combined 250 runs.

In the first session, India struck twice to push England onto the backfoot. Pope (106) fell in the third over of the day. He chased a short and wide delivery from Prasidh Krishna, only to edge behind. Captain Gill's decision to bring Mohammed Siraj, replacing Bumrah, fetched him the wicket of his counterpart Ben Stokes.

Stokes had a couple of close calls against Siraj, edging once and getting beaten to one pitched at a good length. It was a wake-up call to the England skipper, but he was too proud to respect the Indian pacer.

Stokes greeted Siraj with a boundary when they met an over later, but the Hyderabadi baited him with a fuller delivery, and Rishabh Pant gobbled up the edge.

At lunch, England were 327/5, trailing India by 144 runs. Jamie Smith survived a couple of scares, once successfully reviewing given out for leg before to Shardul Thakur, and then seeing an edge climb over Pant and land safe. But he wasn't lucky a third time, falling for 40, caught on the ropes by a combination of Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan.

Brook, meanwhile, kept the scoreboard ticking, going at a healthy strike rate of 88. But his attempt to go big while on 99 proved suicidal and resulted in an easy catch at deep backward square leg for Thakur.

On day two, India closed at 471, thanks to centuries from skipper Gill (147), Pant (134) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101). Debutant Sai Sudharan and Karun Nair, who has returned to the India XI after eight years, were dismissed for ducks.

Brief scores: India 471 & 90/2 in 23.5 overs (KL Rahul 47 not out, Sai Sudharsan 30, Shubman Gill 6 not out) vs England 465 in 100.4 overs (Ollie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99, Ben Duckett 62, Jamie Smith 40, Chris Woakes 38, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83, Prasidh Krishna 3/128, Mohammed Siraj 2/122). Stumps Day 3