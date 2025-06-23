Prithvi Shaw has written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow him to play elsewhere in the upcoming domestic season. A senior MCA official told news agency PTI that the 25-year-old has sought an NOC.

"Yes, we have received a letter from him (Shaw), and it has been forwarded to the apex council for approval, and a decision on the same will be taken by the evening, hopefully," the MCA official said.

Shaw has been out of favour at club and national levels due to fitness and disciplinary issues. He was not part of the recent Indian Premier League season, as no franchise gambled on the batter after Delhi Capitals released him.

Before the IPL, Shaw was dropped by the MCA for the Ranji Trophy season. His last appearance for Mumbai came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, in a match against Madhya Pradesh.

The explosive opener, once regarded as the future of the national team, has not played in India colours since July 2021. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer spoke with clarity on Shaw's absence last season. "He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer said.

"We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing.

"And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, (and) put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself," Iyer said.