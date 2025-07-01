Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a trademark application for the phrase 'Captain Cool', a sobriquet widely associated with his calm on-field demeanour.

According to the Trade Marks Registry portal, the application's status is currently listed as 'accepted and advertised'. It was published in the official trademark journal on June 16, after being filed on June 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed trademark is registered under categories covering sports training, provision of sports training facilities, sports coaching, and related services.

Interestingly, another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd, had earlier filed a similar application for the phrase. However, that application's status now shows as 'rectification filed'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for 2025 alongside seven other cricketers, including Australian great Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Hashim Amla. The ICC praised Dhoni as a player who excelled not only in numbers but also through "extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity".

"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the game's greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," the ICC statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the trademark process, Nilanshu Shekhar, founding partner at law firm KAnalysis, explained that from the date of publication — June 16, 2025, in this case — there is a four-month window during which anyone who believes the trademark may infringe on their rights can file an opposition.

"Essentially, this gives others a fair chance to raise any objections before the trademark is finally registered. If no opposition is raised by October 15, 2025, the trademark will move forward to registration," he said.

Shekhar added that if someone does file an opposition, it becomes a legal dispute, and the applicant must respond.

"A decision is then made by the Trademark Office. This process ensures that trademarks are granted fairly and do not interfere with existing rights," he added.

In India, the process of registering a trademark starts when an application is filed with the Trademark Office. First, the application is checked for proper format, and then examined on its merits to ensure it is clear, distinctive, and not too similar to existing marks.

If the examiner finds any issues, the applicant is invited to explain or correct them. Once resolved, the trademark is accepted and published in the official Trade Marks Journal, which serves as a public notice.