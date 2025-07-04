England almost did everything right as long as Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were in the middle, forging a 303-run stand for the sixth wicket that threatened to derail India's plans. Then, as if a spell had been cast, the English perseverance gave way. In eight overs in the third session on Day 3 of the second Test, England went from 387/5 to 407 all out at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

India made a firm start to their second innings, but lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, trapped leg before by Josh Tongue for 28. The visitors went to stumps with no further damages, at 64/1, stretching the lead to 244. K L Rahul was batting on 28 and Karun Nair on 7.

England's collapse was reminiscent of India's in the first innings of the first Test at Headingley, where the last five wickets fell for just 24 runs. Here, the English lost the plot with just 20 more runs added to the total since Brook became the sixth wicket to fall.

The hosts' capitulation has presented Shubman Gill with a huge chance to get his first win as Indian Test captain, and more importantly, level the series as they have taken a healthy lead. India had lost the Headingley Test by five wickets, and trail the five-match series 0-1.

Smith played a fearless knock of 184 from just 207 deliveries, hitting four sixes and 21 boundaries, and remained unbeaten while a pair of Indian pacers cleaned up the rest. Mohammed Siraj picked the last three wickets in just five balls to finish with 6/70. Akash Deep, included in place of Jasprit Bumrah, began the English downfall by removing Brook (158) with a wicked delivery that swung back and took the bails off. He also forced an edge from Chris Woakes to claim an impressive 4/88.

In the morning session, Gill dropped Brook, who slashed hard at Ravindra Jadeja, only to get an edge to the slips. Brook benefited from the reprieve and reached his hundred shortly after lunch.

Earlier, Siraj struck twice, dismissing Joe Root (22) and England skipper Ben Stokes (0) in successive deliveries. But since then, England took charge and remained in control for over 60 overs. Then they imploded, and would need some exceptional effort from their bowlers to save the Test.

Brief scores: India 587 & 64/1 in 13 overs (KL Rahul 28 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 28) vs England 407 in 89.3 overs (Jamie Smith 184 not out, Harry Brook 158, Mohammed Siraj 6/70, Akash Deep 4/88). Stumps on Day 3