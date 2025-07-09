Thiruvananthapuram: Sachin Suresh of AGORC etched his name in the record books with a historic knock of 334 runs, powering his team to a massive 324-run victory over Ranji Cricket Club in the Thiruvananthapuram A Division Cricket League. His maiden triple century is the highest knock ever by a Kerala player.

It only took Sachin 197 balls to score his 334 runs, smashing 27 boundaries and 24 sixes during the innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batting first, Ranji Cricket Club were bowled out for 187 runs. Sachin launched his assault after coming to the crease when AGORC were one down for 31 runs. He took on the bowlers relentlessly, forcing Ranji captain Akshay Shiv to rotate eight bowlers in an attempt to contain him.

Sachin was well supported by Sali Viswanath, the brother of Sanju Samson, who scored 148 runs off just 118 deliveries. The duo stitched together a massive 403-run partnership. Sachin’s incredible innings came to an end when he was stumped off KS Abhiram’s delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powered by the duo, AGORC posted a mammoth total of 613 runs, setting Ranji Cricket Club a daunting target of 427. However, Ranji’s batting line-up crumbled, managing just 102 runs in their second innings. AGORC secured a massive 324-run victory, ten runs less than Sachin Suresh’s individual score.

This isn’t the first time Sachin has delivered such an explosive innings with the bat. He has also scored a century while representing Kerala in the C.K. Nayudu Trophy. Recently, in the NSK Trophy, he smashed 132 runs off just 52 balls for Palakkad against Pathanamthitta and also scored a half-century in another match of the same tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Nalleppilly in Palakkad, Sachin is the son of Suresh and Bindu, and is mentored by Kerala cricketer Sachin Baby.