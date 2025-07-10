England dropped their usual aggressive batting style and played patiently on day 1 of the third Test at Lord's, making a modest 251/4 against a confident India.

Joe Root was unbeaten on 99 off 191 at stumps, joined by skipper Ben Stokes, who won the toss, and helped himself to 39 off 102. The duo had added an unbeaten 79 for the fifth wicket, and will be hoping to construct a big one on the second day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wicket appeared impressively green on the eve of the match. So India went with six bowling options as Jasprit Bumrah returned after missing the win at Edgbaston.

Nitish Kumar Reddy struck twice, removing openers Ben Duckett (23) and Zak Crawley (18), before Ollie Pope and Root stitched a 109-run stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Pope (44 off 104) caught behind first ball after tea. Five overs later, Bumrah got one back in to castle Harry Brook (11).

India suffered a blow after a Bumrah delivery forced Rishabh Pant to leave the field with an injury. But Dhruv Jurel came on as a substitute to keep the wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts left the balls outside off-stump and did not take many risks. Captain Shubman Gill, who scored a brilliant double century and a century in the second Test, will be hoping to add to his runs tally. But first, he will be hoping his bowlers can put out the English resistance. The five-match series is tied 1-1.

Brief scores: England 251/4 in 83 overs (Joe Root 99 not out, Olli Pope 44, Ben Stokes 39 not out, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/46). Stumps on Day 1