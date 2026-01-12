Defending champions Karnataka knocked out Mumbai to enter the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday.

Karnataka won by the VJD method after the match was stopped due to rain. Mumbai posted 254/8 in 50 overs and Karnataka were cruising at 187/1 in 33 overs when play was stopped.

The Malayali duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair was unbeaten on 81 and 74 respectively for Karnataka. A depleted Mumbai side, without Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan, was led by Siddhesh Lad.

Karnataka's Karun Nair during the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal against Mumbai. Photo: Screengrab/Hotstar

Shams Mulani top-scored with 86, while skipper Lad made 38 earlier. Vidyadhar Patil claimed three wickets and Vidwath Kaverappa and Abhilash Shetty bagged two wickets each for Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padikkal was born in Kerala, but the family shifted to Hyderabad and later to Bengaluru. Karun is a Bengaluru-Malayali. Earlier in the season, the duo had scored centuries to beat Kerala in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Padikkal is the leading run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, with 721 runs from eight innings. The lanky left-hander had been the leading scorer in the 50-over event in the 2021-22 season with 737 runs from 7 innings. Karun made 779 runs from eight innings for Vidarbha last season. The right-hander returned to his home association after helping Vidarbha lift the Ranji Trophy last season.