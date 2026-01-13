Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian cricketer to score 1,000 runs in the Women's Premier League as she celebrated the feat by leading her side, the Mumbai Indians, to an emphatic seven-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team captain is only the second player overall in the league to reach the milestone. Her Mumbai teammate and England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was the first to achieve the feat and now tops the chart with 1,101 runs. Harmanpreet has taken her tally to 1,016 runs.

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning of Australia is close to the milestone as well, needing just four more runs to reach 1,000.

Harmanpreet anchored Mumbai's chase with an unbeaten 71. Chasing Gujarat's 192 runs, Mumbai reached 193/3 with four balls to spare. The Mumbai skipper was supported by Amanjot Kaur, who made 40 runs, while Nicola Carey remained unbeaten at 38 runs.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants rode on a late blitz from Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali to post a challenging 192 for five.

Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, striking four fours and a six, while Fulmali blasted 36 off just 15 deliveries with three sixes and as many fours.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43, Bharti Fulmali 36, Shabnim Ismail 1/25) lost to Mumbai Indians 193/3 in 19.2 overs (Amanjot Kaur 40, Harmanpreet Kaur not out 71, Sophi Devine 1/29).