Lizelle Lee continued her destructive form for the second match in a row as Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by seven wickets to register their first win of the 2026 Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

A dramatic batting collapse in the death overs hurt UP Warriorz, who were restricted to 154/8. From a stable position, the Warriorz lost six wickets in the final five overs, scoring just 24 runs, a slump that ultimately proved costly.

Chasing 155, Lee once again set the tone for Delhi Capitals. After an 86 in her previous outing, the South African batter followed it up with a commanding 67 off 44 balls, striking eight fours and three sixes. Lee, who last represented South Africa in 2022, continues to strengthen her case for an international comeback with consistent WPL performances.

At the top, Shafali Verma contributed 36 off 32 balls before falling to a reverse sweep, while Laura Wolvaardt (25 not out) held her nerve to see the Capitals home off the final ball of the match, sealing victory with a boundary.

Despite cruising for large parts of the chase, Delhi Capitals allowed the game to stretch deep. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues (21 off 12) was dismissed in the penultimate over, and a disciplined final over from Sophie Ecclestone briefly kept UP Warriorz in the contest before Wolvaardt ended it.

Earlier, UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning top-scored with 54 off 38 balls, sharing an 85-run stand for the third wicket with Harleen Deol (47). However, the controversial decision to retire out Deol at the start of the 17th over backfired, as the Warriorz failed to find the late flourish they were aiming for. Phoebe Litchfield (27 off 20) was earlier stumped off the first ball after the powerplay.

The win was Delhi Capitals' first in three matches, while UP Warriorz remain winless this season, their late-innings struggles with the bat continuing to haunt them.