Virat Kohli scored a record-extending 54th ODI century, but India fell short by 41 runs to lose the third match and surrender the series 1-2 to New Zealand.

Kohli made 124 off 108, cracking 10 boundaries and three sixes. He brought up his century from 91 balls. While the ace batter dropped anchor at one end, India failed to produce quality partnerships while chasing New Zealand's 337/8.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana chipped in with 53 and 52 respectively, but with the likes of Shubman Gill (23), Shreyas Iyer (3), Rohit Sharma (11) and K L Rahul (1) failing to live up to the expectations, India's innings folded for 296.

It is a shame, really, because India began the series brilliantly with a four-wicket win in Vadodara. A 7-wicket loss in Rajkot rang the warning bells, but they went ignored.

Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) were the architects of the New Zealand innings, adding 219 for the fourth wicket. The visitors were 5/2 and 58/3 before the rescue arrived. Rana and Arshdeep Singh finished with three wickets each.

For fans, it is kind of unfair because they won't be witnessing Kohli's batting brilliance for some time. The veteran, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, will only return in India colours when the team next play an ODI, which, as of now, seems like during a tour of England in July.

India will continue with the Kiwis, playing a five-match T20I series in preparation for the upcoming World Cup. The T20I series will begin in Nagpur on January 21 and end at Thiruvananthapuram on January 31. India's T20 World Cup opener is against the USA at the Wankhede on February 7.

Brief scores: New Zealand 337/8 in 50 overs (Mitchell 137, Phillips 106, Will Young 30, Arshdeep 3/63, Rana 3/84) bt India 296 in 46 overs (Kohli 124, Nitish Kumar Reddy 53, Rana 52, Kristian Clarke 3/54, Zak Foulkes 3/77, Jayden Lennox 2/42)