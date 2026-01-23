Chandigarh piled misery on Kerala by stretching their lead to 277 runs on Day 2 of a Ranji Trophy match at Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Centuries from skipper Manan Vohra (113) and opener Arjun Azad (102) powered the visitors' first innings to 416 in response to Kerala's modest total of 139.

Kerala's second essay did not start on a good note either, as they lost openers Abhishek J Nair (4) and concussion sub Rohan S Kunnummal (11) cheaply, to close the day's play at 21/2.

At the start of the day, Azad and Vohra resumed at 78 and 51 respectively and stitched a 161-run partnership for the second wicket. Valuable knocks from Arjit Singh (52) and Shivam Bhambri (41) put Chandigarh in a formidable position. Young pacer Eden Apple Tom finished with 4/61.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala are without star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who is part of the India squad playing a T20I series against New Zealand.

Amay Kurasiya's Kerala are unlikely to find their first win of the Ranji Trophy campaign in this match. They could, however, try to avoid a defeat on home conditions, but it won't be easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

After last season's heroics, which ended in a maiden Ranji Trophy final, Kerala have struggled across all formats this season.

Brief scores: Kerala 139 & 21/2 in 5.5 overs vs Chandigarh 416 in 115.4 overs (Manan Vohra 113, Arjun Azad 102, Arjit Singh 52, Shivam Bhambri 41, Vishnu 31, Eden Apple Tom 4/61, Vishnu Vinod 2/26) Stumps, Day 2