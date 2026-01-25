Chandigarh crush Kerala by an innings and 92 runs in Ranji Trophy
Kerala resumed from overnight 21 for two and required to score 256 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.
Kerala resumed from overnight 21 for two and required to score 256 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.
Kerala resumed from overnight 21 for two and required to score 256 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.
Chandigarh bowlers tore through Kerala batting line-up for a second time to carry their side to an emphatic innings and 92-run victory on the third day of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Saturday.
Kerala resumed from overnight 21 for two and required to score 256 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.
But off-spinner Vishu Kashyap (3/41) and pacer Rohit Dhanda (4/38) wreaked havoc as the home side was bowled out for 185.
For Kerala, Vishnu Vinod (56) and Salman Nizar (53) added 63 runs for a steady fifth-wicket stand, but it only delayed the inevitable.
The result helped Chandigarh to grab seven points, including a bonus point for an innings win, and move up to seventh in the group with 8 points.
Kerala also have 8 points, but were pushed down to eighth because Chandigarh have a win under their belt.
Brief scores
Kerala 139 in 56 overs & 185 in 48 overs (Vishnu Vinod 56, Salman Nizar 53, Rohit Dhanda 4-38, Vishu Kashyap 3-41) lost to Chandigarh 416 in 115.4 overs by an innings and 92 runs.