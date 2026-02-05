The majority of questions directed at Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during the captains' press meet ahead of the T20 World Cup centred around Team India. When an unrelated question was eventually asked, Agha joked: "Nice to have a question apart from the India game".

That query was regarding Pakistan's good run in T20Is since the loss to India in the Asia Cup final last September. Since then, Pakistan defeated South Africa 2-1, won a tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, drew 1-1 in Lanka and recently crushed Australia 3-0.

But reigning World Cup winners India remain the dominant side in T20Is, and a 4-1 triumph over New Zealand recently proves just how good the co-hosts are in their bid to defend their title.

Yet, with the Pakistan team declaring their government's decision to boycott the match against India on February 15, it was a recurring theme in the presser in Colombo that also featured skippers of Lanka, Zimbabwe and the UAE.

He was reminded of the Pakistan government's decision and probed on the course of action should they cross paths with India at a later stage in the event. "I don't know," Agha said. "It is a government decision and we respect that. We will do what they tell us."

Agha was asked about how not having an India-Pakistan clash would be disappointing to the local crowd. He replied: "There are three other games, they can come and watch that. I'm sure they will be exciting as well. Don't worry."

Agha had earlier said that his team was ready to concede the two points by boycotting the match against India and would focus on qualifying by beating the other sides in Group A, namely the Netherlands, USA and Namibia. Pakistan will begin their event against the Netherlands on February 7.