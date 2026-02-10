Akshaya A scored 97, while skipper Shani T produced a brilliant all-round performance as Kerala crushed Hyderabad by 141 runs in a Senior Women's One Day Trophy match in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Hyderabad made a steady start in response to Kerala's total of 289/7. Openers G Trisha (52) and Sandhya Gora (55) added 98 runs before the former was run out by S Sajana. The Hyderabad innings collapsed thereafter, losing four wickets in 19 balls.

Sajana and Shani claimed three wickets each, while leg spinner Asha S, who starred with 6/13 in a win over Saurashtra on Sunday, took two today.

Kerala lost their opener to Railways before posting consecutive wins. Kerala's next match is against Tripura on February 12.

Brief scores: 289/7 in 50 overs (Akshaya A 97, Shani T 62, Drishya IV 37, Sajana S 29, Pranavi Chandra 26, Kunchala Niteesha 2/44) bt Hyderabad 148 in 38 overs (Sandhya Gora 55, G Trisha 52, Shani 3/29, Sajana 3/16, Asha S 2/33)