Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai. While the family has chosen to keep the celebrations low-key, key details have emerged after Sachin Tendulkar travelled to New Delhi to personally invite top leaders, including the President and Prime Minister of India.

Wedding schedule and venue

The festivities will begin on March 3, leading up to the wedding ceremony on March 5. The main ceremony is expected to be held in the evening, followed by a private dinner reception.

The venue, understood to be a high-security location in South Mumbai or a private residence, is being kept under wraps for security reasons. In keeping with the Tendulkar family’s style, the event is planned as an intimate and private affair.

High-profile guest list

Sachin Tendulkar was in New Delhi on February 10, 2026, where he personally invited several top leaders to his son’s wedding. Those invited include President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The guest list is also expected to feature cricketing greats such as Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and MS Dhoni. Members of the Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun’s new IPL team, and his former teammates from Mumbai Indians are also likely to attend. From the business world, several prominent names are expected, given Saaniya’s family background.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok comes from a well-known Mumbai business family. She is the daughter of Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok and the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, which owns brands such as Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery. The Ghai family also operates hospitality ventures including the InterContinental hotel.

A graduate of the London School of Economics, Saaniya is a qualified veterinary technician and the founder of Mr Paws, a luxury pet spa and wellness centre in Mumbai. According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, she is a designated partner and director at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm.

Despite her business credentials, she has largely stayed away from the limelight. She has been a close friend of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years, and it was through this connection that Arjun and Saaniya reportedly first met. The couple got engaged in August last year in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

A milestone year for Arjun

The wedding marks a significant personal milestone for 26-year-old Arjun Tendulkar, who is also entering a new phase in his cricket career.

A left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder, Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket. He began his senior career with Mumbai in the 2020–21 season and later moved to Goa in 2022–23, where he made his First-Class and List A debuts. In List A cricket, he has played 17 matches for Goa.

In the IPL, Arjun has featured in five matches so far, taking three wickets and scoring 13 runs. After being signed by Mumbai Indians in the 2021 mini-auction and making his debut in 2023, he was traded ahead of the IPL 2026 season to the Lucknow Super Giants, where he is set to begin a new chapter.