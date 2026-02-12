Aaron George has an unusual calmness for a 19-year-old, and it shows not just in his batting but also in his general approach to the game.

The Hyderabad-Malayali is not in a rush to cash in on his newfound fame, having recently played a pivotal role in helping India lift the Men's Under-19 World Cup in Harare.

"I'm happy for everything I have accomplished," Aaron told Onmanorama. "Obviously, playing for the senior team is the aim. But right now, I am not thinking about an IPL contract or playing for senior India.

"I prefer to be honest with my game and see where it takes me. I aim to give my 100 per cent because certain things are not in my control." If you watched Aaron in action at the World Cup, his responses shouldn't surprise you. Aaron was the cool head in the Indian top order, driven by the prodigiously talented Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Bihar batting sensation Suryavanshi, still not 15, lit up the event just like he did in the IPL and every other tournament he's played in. His outrageous knock of 175 off 80 fired India to a 100-run win over England in the final.

While Suryavanshi's heavy hitting was the highlight of India's campaign, Aaron's measured and timely performances were just as relevant —particularly, a match-winning 115 off 104 against Afghanistan in the semifinal. Suryavanshi made 68 and skipper Ayush Mhatre added 62, but it was Aaron's steady batting that helped India complete a record chase of 311 with 53 balls to spare.

Yet, don't be fooled by Aaron's genuine cricket shots, and certainly, don't try to brand him as a long-format player. "I want to play in all the formats, and if you notice, I've been batting at a decent strike rate, which means I do play my shots. I do the job that is required for the team's success." Aaron scored at a strike rate in excess of 105, which is impressive in the 50-over format.

Aaron's parents, Easo and Preethy, are from the Kottayam district in Kerala. He resides in Hyderabad, and represents them in domestic cricket.

On partnering with Suryavanshi

There's no denying that left-hand opener Suryavanshi is the most exciting teenager in world cricket. From becoming the youngest IPL centurion to eclipsing AB De Villiers' List-A record with a powerful 84-ball 190 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to hitting a notable Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 ton, and delivering the U-19 World Cup, the boy from Bihar has an impeccable CV already.

As his opening partner, Aaron had the best view of Suryavanshi's destructive batting in the U-19 World Cup.

For someone who likes to play his cover drives and backfoot punches, styled on Virat Kohli, it must have induced fear in Aaron, watching Suryavanshi's wild bat swings. But that is where, perhaps, his experience captaining the youth side of Hyderabad kicked in. "Once you start captaining sides, your mind always works that way," Aaron said.

It was his calm presence at the non-striker's end, anchoring the innings while Suyavanshi scythed through the opposition, that gave India a steady opening partnership in most matches, averaging 42. "I think the best thing a partner can do is not ask him (Suryavanshi) to slow down," Aaron said. "He keeps it very simple. He sees the ball, and he hits it. We don't want to put too many ideas into his head. It is a delight to watch him bat."