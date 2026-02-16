Kerala suffered their second loss in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy, going down to Delhi by 98 runs in Ranchi on Monday.

Kerala were restricted to 220/9 in 50 overs, in response to Delhi's total of 318/5. Salonee Dangore remained unbeaten on 59 for Kerala.

Delhi's innings was fuelled by India cricketer Priya Punia, who made 133 off 126. She hit 15 boundaries and two sixes before being dismissed by Dangore.

Tanisha Singh (51) and Shweta Sehrawat (65 not out) made half-centuries for Delhi, while leg spinner Asha S bagged two wickets for Kerala.

Kerala have won four and lost two so far, and will play Goa on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Delhi 318/4 in 50 overs (Priya Punia 133, Shweta Sehrawat 65 not out, Tanisha Singh 51, Deeksha 30, Asha S 2/53) bt Kerala 220/9 in 50 overs (Salonee Dangore 59 not out, Najla CMC 37, Drishya IV 31, Vaishna MP 31, Nazma 3/36, Ayushi Soni 2/20)