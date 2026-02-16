The postmortem of the India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup is underway, and some players on the losing side are being torn apart.

Babar Azam is one of the big names facing heavy criticism in the wake of the 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India. Babar was clean-bowled by Axar Patel for 5. His dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 34/4 in pursuit of India's fighting total of 175/7.

But other seniors, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, also performed poorly in Colombo. Shadab made 14 and gave 17 runs in one over. Afridi scored a handy 23 not out, but with the ball, he was ineffective, going at an economy of 15.50.

"If it were in my hands, I would not pick Babar, Shadab and Shaheen again in the T20 team," said Shahid Afridi.

"They have had plenty of chances to come through for Pakistan but failed again yesterday," said the former Pakistan captain.

Shoaib Akhtar did not mince any words during his commentary on a news channel.

"You have made a superstar out of a player (Babar Azam) who cannot win you a game," Akhtar said.

Mohammad Yousaf thinks Babar and Shaheen must step away from the shortest format. "Time's up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan's T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides," Yousaf posted on X.