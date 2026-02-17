Teenage batting star Yuvraj Samra became the youngest T20 World Cup centurion with a fearless 110, but his Canada ended up on the losing side in Chennai on Tuesday.

New Zealand chased down a target of 174 runs in just 15.1 overs, with Glenn Phillips (76) and Rachin Ravindra (59) scoring unbeaten half-centuries. The win has propelled New Zealand into the Super Eights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada have lost three matches in a row, but Samra made sure the latest defeat would remain a memorable one, at least for his valiant innings.

The 19-year-old left-hander, named after India's World Cup-winning star Yuvraj Singh, smashed a 58-ball hundred. He hit six sixes and 11 boundaries in a 65-ball innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand were without Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner but Samra did not spare the other ace bowlers. He hit James Neesham for 18 runs in the final over of powerplay.

Samra reached his fifty from 36 balls, and held a 116-run opening stand with captain Dilpreet Bajwa, making it the highest first-wicket partnership by an Associate member against a Full member in a men's T20 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: Canada 173/4 in 20 overs (Yuvraj Samra 110, Dilpreet Bajwa 36) lost to New Zealand 176/2 in 15.1 overs (Glenn Phillips 76 not out, Rachin Ravindra 59 not out)