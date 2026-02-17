Zimbabwe advanced to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup, knocking out former champions Australia on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe's progress was ensured after their group match against Ireland at Pallekele was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.

With a point from the abandoned fixture, Zimbabwe moved to five points to seal their Super Eight date with India in Chennai on February 26.

Australia's hopes relied on Zimbabwe not gaining anything from their two remaining matches. With defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, Australia were on two points.

Zimbabwe had stunned the 2021 champions, Australia, by 23 runs last week, which was a repeat of their famous triumph against the same opposition 19 years ago.

Sri Lanka had already qualified as group toppers and will play Zimbabwe in their inconsequential final group match on February 19.