Malayali all-rounder Minnu Mani starred with three wickets as India A defeated Nepal by 7 wickets in a Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Minnu finished with 3/8 from her four overs, while Tanuja Kanwar claimed 4/12 to reduce Nepal to 78 in 18 overs.

India chased down the modest target in 7.5 overs at the expense of three wickets. Opener Dinesh Vrinda top-scored with 39 not out.

Wayanad native Minnu bagged a wicket in India's 8-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday. Radha Yadav is the captain of India A.

India has won two and lost one to sit on top of Group A. Pakistan and the UAE will play tomorrow to decide the Group A standings.

Bangladesh lead Group B with two wins, followed by Sri Lanka and Thailand on a win apiece. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Brief scores: Nepal 78 in 18 overs (Samjhana Khadka 22, Tanuja Kanwar 4/12, Minnu Mani 3/8, Radha Yadav 2/17) lost to India A 82/3 in 7.5 overs (Dinesh Vrinda 39 not out)

