Sahibzada Farhan scored an unbeaten century as Pakistan crushed Namibia by 102 runs to storm into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Wednesday.

Namibia were bundled out for 97, chasing a target of 200. Pakistan have finished second in Group A behind defending champions India.

Pakistan's progress meant the end of the road for the USA, which posted two wins. Pakistan's only defeat in the group stage came against India (by 61 runs).

Against Namibia, Pakistan posted 199/3, with opener Farhan making 100 not out from 58 balls. He hit four sixes and 11 boundaries. Skipper Salman Ali Agha made 38 and Shadab Khan found form with 36 not out.

Mystery spinner Usman Tariq was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, claiming 4/16, while Shadab claimed 3/19. Pakistan had left out struggling pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Brief scores: Pakistan 199/3 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100 not out, Salman Agha 38, Shadab Khan 36 not out, Jack Brassell 2/48) bt Namibia 97 in 17.3 overs (Usman Tariq 4/16, Shadab 3/19)