The West Indies were in prime form with the bat, smashing the second-highest total in the history of T20 World Cups against Zimbabwe in a Super Eights match at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday.

The Windies' total of 254/6 was just six runs short of the all-time highest team total of 260/6 posted by Sri Lanka against Kenya at Johannesburg in September 2007.

The star of the show for the Windies was Shimron Hetmyer, who blasted a 34-ball 85. He reached his fifty in just 19 balls, making it the fastest half-century by a West Indies batter in T20 World Cups.

Hetmyer hit seven sixes and as many boundaries at a strike rate of 250. Rovman Powell made 59 off 35, while Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 31 off 13.

Former champions, the West Indies, had a flawless performance in the group stages, winning all four matches. In one of those matches, the Windies defeated England by 30 runs.