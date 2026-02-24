After clinching the T20I series (2-1), India made a shaky start to the ODI segment in Australia with a 6-wicket loss in Brisbane on Tuesday.

India posted a lowly total of 214 with six players dismissed for single digits. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 53 after opener Smriti Mandhana made 58, and Kashvee Gautam chipped in with 43 later.

However, the hosts had a comfortable chase, getting the winning runs in the 39th over at the expense of four wickets. Barring Georgia Voll's first-ball dismissal by Shree Charani, Australia hardly had any trouble.

Beth Mooney top-scored with 76, while Annabel Sutherland remained unbeaten on 48. Captain Alyssa Healy made 50, adding 55 for the opening wicket with Phoebe Litchfield (32). Shree Charani finished with two wickets.

The three-match series will head to Hobart for the second ODI on February 27. The final game of the series is scheduled to be held at the same venue on March 1.

Brief scores: India 214 in 48.3 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 53, Kashvee Gautam 43, Ashleigh Gardner 3/33, Megan Schutt 2/42) lost to Australia 217/4 in 38.2 overs (Beth Mooney 76, Alyssa Healy 50, Annabel Sutherland 48 not out, Phoebe Litchfield 32, Shree Charani 2/41)