Even as India lost 0-3 in the recent ODI series in Australia, ace batter Smriti Mandhana has climbed to the top of the ICC women's ODI batting rankings.

Mandhana (790 points) moved ahead of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (782) in the latest rankings published on Tuesday.

Mandhana had a decent outing in the first two matches of the series against Australia, scoring 58 and 31. She was dismissed for a duck in the third match.

Alyssa Healy, who scored a century in her final ODI, signed off in fourth place (744), while Beth Mooney (749) was third behind Wolvaardt.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed four spots to reach the ninth position, while Jemimah Rodrigues slipped three places to be 12th.

Deepti Sharma is the only Indian in the top 10 in the bowlers' rankings. She is also the only Indian in the all-rounders' list, placed 5th.