There were fireworks the last time India and England met at the Wankhede. Abhishek Sharma played a memorable 135 off just 54 balls in an incredibly one-sided victory for Team India.

That was in early February in 2025. Not only has a year passed, but Abhishek also seems to have misplaced that AK47 of a bat in this T20 World Cup. With just a fifty and a tally of 80 runs from six innings, the No 1 T20 batter in the world is not in the best of form when the English meet again at Mumbai's iconic cricket ground.

Moreover, a World Cup semifinal is not an occasion to be taken lightly, certainly not the right time to consider a 4-1 series from England's last tour. The Indian team management is clearly aware of the threat England poses in a one-off match, and bowling coach Morne Morkel spelt it out.

"Playing against England, they're a team that's street smart. There's a lot of quality in their side, batting quite long, deep, which makes them a very dangerous side," Morkel said at a press conference on the eve of the match.

"With the ball, they've got wicket-taking options. I think the way they approach a T20 game, fearless, trying to take the game on, will give you opportunities and it makes them a dangerous side. I feel tomorrow is going to be a good shootout between two aggressive teams," said Morkel.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel is flanked by Arshdeep Singh (left) and Mohammed Siraj during a T20 World Cup practice session. File photo: PTI

Both India and England have had setbacks during the tournament; India lost heavily to South Africa in their Super Eight opener, while England suffered a jolt in the group stages at the hands of West Indies, which was coincidentally at the same venue. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (3/33) and off-spinner Roston Chase (2/29) were the architects of the Windies' win.

However, the English bounced back to win all three of the Super Eight matches, including against New Zealand.

In that context, Morkel thinks the path to the semifinals is not that important anymore. "It is not about how you get to the semifinals but about winning the next two games."

"For us, that is something we haven't really spoken about, the perfect game. I think the quality of this team has been shown that on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance. Hopefully in the last two games, especially tomorrow night, we can put that special performance in.

"Unfortunately, we all know how the game goes, success is never guaranteed, but if we can give ourselves the best chance to go out and perform, that is what we strive for. A big occasion tomorrow night here, the semi-final, a great stadium to play a great game of cricket, so hopefully the boys can rock up tomorrow and just be calm and execute those plans," Morkel said.

Defending champions India will be hoping to continue their hunt for an unprecedented title defence by reaching another final. The match will begin at 7 pm on Thursday.