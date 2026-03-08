New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The match

New Zealand have made a disastrous start in response to India 255/5. Axar Patel struck twice to leave the Kiwis reeling at 47/3 in 5 overs. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma had fired India to 92//0 in the powerplay. New Zealand closed powerplay (6 overs) at 52/3. Earlier, Sanju played another masterclass against New Zealand to inspire India to 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, at Ahmedabad. Fifties from Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21) and Ishan Kishan (54 off 25) set the tone for a massive total, before Shivam Dube's unbeaten 26 off 8 fired India over 250. James Neesham, with his slow medium pace, troubled India in the middle overs as he picked up three wickets in an over, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav (golden duck). But Neesham was treated for 24 runs in the 20th over by Dube.

Sanju and Abhishek gave India an electric start by scoring 92/0 in the powerplay (6 overs). The left-hander Abhishek reached his fifty in just 18 deliveries. Rachin Ravindra got Abhishek to edge behind to give New Zealand their first wicket. India crossed 200 (203/1) in 15 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav’s India are aiming to be the first nation to retain the World Cup, having lifted the trophy in the 2024 edition, defeating South Africa. New Zealand are hoping to claim their first T20 World Cup. They lost the 2021 final to Australia. New Zealand have made one change from their big win over South Africa by including right-arm pacer Jacob Duffy, while India are unchanged from a thrilling win over England .