India's history-making T20 World Cup triumph had a fantastic effect, not many thought possible. The emphatic win saw the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media after nearly two years. Considering his last Instagram post was back in 2024, it was surprising to see 'Captain Cool' using his wit to comment on current India coach Gautam Gambhir.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. such a pleasure to see all of u play," he posted after attending the final in which India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to win the trophy for the third time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys...BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER (It's better if I don't write anything on Bumrah)," he quipped.

Gambhir responded to Dhoni, saying he felt nice to see the former skipper at the stadium. "And what a reason to smile, great seeing you," commented the former opener, who played in India's title wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni's leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhoni was India's first T20 World Cup-winning captain, leading the team to the inaugural trophy in 2007, before a Rohit Sharma-led side added a second title in 2024.

(With PTI inputs)