Sanju Samson made an emotional post after reaching home to celebrate his T20 World Cup triumph with his family in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanju shared an edited video of the family reunion: A pat on the back and an arm around the shoulder from his father, Samson Viswanath, a kiss on the cheek from his mother, Ligy, and a warm embrace from his elder brother, Saly.

His wife Charulatha, who had joined him during the final and the celebrations in Ahmedabad, was seen all smiles in the video, while Sanju also shared the joy with his close friend Iqlas Naha, who is a former Kerala cricketer.

"Thank you so very much to my Achan and Amma for allowing me and teaching me to be a sportsman…Loving and respecting this game has blessed me with a special life," Sanju posted.

"And thanks again to my brother Saly for being there with me, backing me from the first time ever I faced a ball..

"And to our younger brother Mr Nahaji…Yen friend pole yar Machaaa."

Sanju was the hero of India's triumph and claimed the Player of the Tournament award. Sanju scored 321 runs from five innings to finish as the top run-getter for India. He made 89 in the final against New Zealand, another 89 in the semifinal against England and a famous 97 not out in a must-win Super Eights match against West Indies.