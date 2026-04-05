Sanju Samson can't seem to catch a break as the star batter was dismissed for a single digit in a third straight match with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026.

Sanju was dismissed for 9 off 5 by Jacob Duffy of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Easter Sunday. Sanju nicked a back-of-a-length ball to Devdutt Padikkal at slip. The ball before, the right-hander had flicked for a six.

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RCB won the match by 43 runs after posting a solid total of 250/3. The CSK top-order failed to fire, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) and Ayush Mhatre (1) also dismissed inside the powerplay.

Sarfaraz Khan scored 50 off 25, and barring a 57-run seventh wicket partnership between Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37), there was no quality effort from the visitors. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 3/41, while Duffy, Abhinandan Singh and Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets each.

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Earlier, Tim David (70 off 25) and skipper Rajat Patidar (48 off 19) remained unbeaten to power RCB to the highest team total this season. Malayali batter Devdutt Padikkal made 50 off 29 after Phil Salt (46) and Virat Kohli (28) gave the hosts a steady start.

As for Sanju, it was the third time since the start of the IPL, that he had lost his wicket to overseas pacers. In the first match, Sanju was castled by Nandre Burger of the Rajasthan Royals. He made 6 off 7. In the second match, against the Punjab Kings, which was his home debut in Chennai, Sanju edged behind a Xavier Bartlett delivery. He made 7 off 7.

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Sanju had an incredible run in the T20 World Cup, which India retained on home soil. The wicketkeeper batter was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament, making 321 from five innings, including three fifties. Sanju made an unbeaten 97 in a must-win game against the West Indies before scoring 89 in the semifinals and the final against England and New Zealand respectively.

A lot was expected of him since his high-profile move to CSK from the Royals ahead of the season. Sanju is widely seen as a successor to M S Dhoni, who has been the face of CSK since the franchise league began in 2007.

CSK's next match is against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11, and Sanju will be hoping to end his poor run with a memorable knock.