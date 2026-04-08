Rajasthan Royals continued their incredible start to IPL 2026 with a third straight win to remain top of the table. On Tuesday, the Riyan Parag-led side defeated the Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-hit match in Guwahati.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi were the stars of the show as the Royals posted an imposing 150/3 in 11 overs. Jaiswal made an unbeaten 77 off 32, while Suryavaanshi smashed a 14-ball 39. The 15-year-old hit five sixes, including one lifted onto the leg side off ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s first ball.

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The Royals’ bowling unit produced a disciplined effort to restrict Mumbai to 123/9, with Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma claiming two wickets each. Sherfane Rutherford and Naman Dhir fought briefly with 25 runs each, but it wasn’t enough for the former champions.

The Royals next play defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on April 10.

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Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 150/3 in 11 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39, AM Ghazanfar 2/21) bt Mumbai Indians 123/9 in 11 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 25, Naman Dhir 25, Nandre Burger 2/21, Ravi Bishnoi 2/25, Sandeep Sharma 2/26)