The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has decided to renew the contract of senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar. He is expected to remain in charge until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

A BCCI source quoted by news agencies said that though Agarkar did not seek an extension, he could continue for a cumulative term of five years across junior and senior selection committees, meaning the former pacer could get another chance to be part of a winning team.

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During his term, Team India had a successful run, reaching four ICC finals and winning three, including two T20 World Cups and a Champions Trophy.

It is understood that Agarkar had left the decision on his contract to the BCCI. His continued role is seen as vital, as it would bring continuity to the selection process, which has undergone drastic changes.

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In recent years, Team India managed to navigate the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The exclusion of Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad and the inclusion of the in-form Ishan Kishan were seen as key decisions made by the selection committee led by Agarkar.

India have not won the men's ODI World Cup since 2011. In the last edition in 2023, India lost the final at home to Australia.