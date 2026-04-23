Chennai Super Kings’ Malayali superstar Sanju Samson scored another classy century in IPL 2026 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sanju began the final over delivered by Krish Bhagat on 85 and hammered the young pacer for two sixes in between a couple of dot balls. He stayed on strike for the final ball to pull a boundary and get to 101 not out off 54 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanju began with an exquisite cover drive for a boundary in Jasprit Bumrah's first over. But the indication that he was in the mood to play a big innings came in the fourth over from Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya.

Sanju his Pandya for a 4, 6, 4 and 4 in successive deliveries. The six was typical Sanju, flicked off his pads over square leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah was back on and he was pulled for a six by Sanju. He brought up his 27th IPL fifty by guiding a low full toss from Ashwani Kumar behind point. Bhagat wasn't spared in his first over as the World Cup winner picked a slower ball and lifted it over long-on before hitting consecutive boundaries off two full tosses.

All the while, opener Sanju kept losing partners. Against Delhi Capitals, Sanju had remained unbeaten at the end of the CSK innings with an unbeaten 115. CSK posted 207/6 in 20 overs.