Sanju Samson's Chennai Super Kings career is less than a month old. But he's already earned a cult status among the supporters of the team in yellow.

Since the start of the league in 2008, CSK players have made 13 centuries, with only four scoring tons on more than one occasion. Before this season, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared the record for two CSK centuries each.

Shane Watson celebrates scoring a century for CSK. File photo: PTI

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On Thursday, Malayali superstar Sanju joined the elite list with a second century for CSK, an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He got to triple digits with a last-ball boundary.

Sanju scored his first CSK century on April 11 against the Delhi Capitals. Just like in Mumbai, opener Sanju batted throughout the CSK innings for an unbeaten 115 against Delhi in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates a century for CSK. File photo: PTI

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But what makes Sanju’s CSK centuries extra special is that he’s equalled the count in the fastest time. Sanju needed just seven matches to score two centuries for CSK, breaking Shane Watson’s record of 16 matches to achieve the feat.

Australian all-rounder Watson scored both CSK centuries in his first season with the franchise in 2018, including a match-winning 117 not out in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which gave M S Dhoni the title. Watson played 43 matches for CSK across three seasons.

Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay playing for CSK. File photo: AFP

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Murali Vijay’s two CSK centuries came in the 2009 and 2012 seasons, while current captain Gaikwad needed four seasons, between 2021 and 2024, to get his two IPL tons.

Sanju has five IPL centuries, with the other three made during his time with the Rajasthan Royals. Sanju joined CSK this season after deciding to end his decade-long association with the Royals.