Virat Kohli once again etched his name into the record books after becoming the first batter in IPL history to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive seasons.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star reached the milestone during the first qualifier against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Kohli scored 43 runs in the match, which was enough to help him achieve the landmark.

Also Read All-round RCB outclass Gujarat Titans and fly to IPL final

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Also powered by his commanding performance, RCB thrashed Gujarat Titans by 92 runs to book their place in the IPL final.

So far this season, the 37-year-old has amassed 600 runs at an average of 50, underlining his remarkable consistency even at the age of 37.

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The latest feat adds to an extraordinary run of form in recent IPL editions. Kohli scored 639 runs in the 2023 season, followed by 741 runs in 2024 and 657 runs in 2025. He has now crossed the 600-run mark once again this year, making it four consecutive seasons with 600-plus runs.

Kohli also continues to hold the record for the most runs scored in a single IPL season after his historic 973-run campaign in 2016.

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Including the current edition, Kohli has now recorded six 600-plus seasons in the IPL. Before this, only Chris Gayle and KL Rahul had managed three successive 600-run IPL seasons.