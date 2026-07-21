If you watch a lot of sports, it is likely that you noticed an AI advertisement showing Zimbabwe cricket captain Sikandar Raza on a safari, trembling in fear as he spots a pride of lions that transforms into players of the Indian men's team.

That was the broadcaster's Indian version of a promotion for the three-match T20I series, starting July 23. However, don't expect Raza to approach the series with any trepidation. "Both countries will have an equal chance in this series," said Raza.

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There is a logic in the confidence displayed by the home captain because Team India have been on a poor run, losing a tour of Ireland, 0-2, and following it up with a humiliating 0-4 defeat in England. India also lost an ODI series to England, 1-2.

Raza is not pinning his hopes on the Indian team's poor form but is confident in his side's ability to cause upsets. ".. one thing I am very sure about is that because Zimbabwe has been playing very consistent and very entertaining cricket, I can say this for sure that this series will be very entertaining," Raza told Star Sports.

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Zimbabwe stunned Australia in the T20 World Cup in Colombo in February. The African side had, however, lost to eventual champions India in a Super Eights match by 72 runs. Zimbabwe have also defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh this year.

The second match of the series will be played on July 25 and the third game on July 26. All matches are scheduled to take place in Harare. The Indian team led by Shreyas Iyer comprises teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sanju Samson is not part of the squad.