Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his first half-century for senior India in the opening match of the T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday.

The 15-year-old smashed an 18-ball 50 before being dismissed by Richard Ngarava. The left-hand opener hit four sixes and as many boundaries at a strike rate in excess of 260.

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Sooryavanshi became a senior international in India's T20I series in England but only made 14, 13 and 15 runs from three innings as the visitors lost the series 0-4.

Against Zimbabwe, he got going in the second over of the innings, smashing Ngarava for six, four and a six in successive deliveries. Even as Abhishek Sharma fell (1 off 8) in the next over by Blessing Muzarabani, Sooryavanshi did not slow down.

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The boy from Bihar welcomed Brad Evans with a four down the ground and a six whipped over fine leg. He gave a similar treatment to Muzarabani to bring up India's fifty in the fifth over. Last month, Sooryavanshi had been part of an India A squad that toured Sri Lanka.