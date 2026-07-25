India have crushed Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Heroic half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma powered India to 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the first innings.

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India suffered an early setback, losing both openers with the score on 29. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed 20 off just nine balls, while Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for eight.

From there, Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings while maintaining the scoring rate. Iyer made 25 before being dismissed, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease.

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Kishan looked set for a century as he dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers, but Newman Nyamhuri cut short his innings on 81. Rinku Singh chipped in with a quick 12, while Tilak accelerated brilliantly in the closing overs to guide India to 219/5. Tilak remained unbeaten on 60.

Chasing 220, Zimbabwe were off to a strong start courtesy Brian Bennett, who struck 32 off 19 balls with three sixes and as many fours. But the hosts lost wickets in clusters to finish at 129 in 17.5 overs.

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Abhishek Sharma took three wickets while debutant Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav shared two each.

The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

India: 219/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81, Tilak Varma 60 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1/36)

Zimbabwe: 129 in 17.5 overs (Brian Bennett 32; Yash Thakur 2/30, Prince Yadav 2/10, Abhishek Sharma 3/17).