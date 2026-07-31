The ODI World Cup is set to return to the African continent after 24 years in 2027, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) selecting 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia to host the tournament.

Of the 12 venues, eight are in South Africa, while Zimbabwe has been allotted three and Namibia one.

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The eight venues in South Africa are Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George's Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl) and Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London).

The three venues in Zimbabwe are Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo) and the newly constructed Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls).

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The matches in Namibia will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

The last time Africa hosted the tournament was in 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya staged the eighth edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

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"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a press release.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will feature 57 matches.

A Super Series will see the teams ranked 12th to 14th compete in a round-robin format, with the winner advancing to the next stage. The following 30-match stage will feature 12 teams divided into two groups of six, with each team playing the others in its group in a round-robin format.

The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed team across both groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage.

The Super 7 will consist of 21 round-robin matches, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals. The team finishing first in the Super 7 standings will face the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed side in the semi-finals.