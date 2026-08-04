As India gears up for a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the spotlight is not just on the playing XI but also on significant changes in the team's support staff.

Long-serving fielding coach T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate have parted ways with the Indian team, bringing an end to their stint after a disappointing run in white-ball cricket.

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The changes come just months after India lifted the T20 World Cup. However, the celebrations were followed by a series of underwhelming performances.

India toured Ireland, England and Zimbabwe after the triumph. The biggest setback came in Ireland, where the Men in Blue suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat in the T20I series, handing Ireland its first-ever bilateral series win over India.

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That was followed by an even more disappointing tour of England. Led by Shreyas Iyer, India endured a 4-0 defeat in the five-match T20I series before losing the ODI series 2-1.

The back-to-back losses intensified scrutiny on head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team's support staff. Although India bounced back with a convincing 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe, the changes behind the scenes had already been set in motion.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI

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Both Dilip and ten Doeschate exited after the Zimbabwe tour. The BCCI officially confirmed their departures on Tuesday.

Soon after leaving the national setup, ten Doeschate returned to the IPL, taking over as Head of Cricket Strategy at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the BCCI has appointed Subhadeep Ghosh as India's new fielding coach, while the assistant coach's position remains vacant.

Ghosh is a well-known figure in Indian domestic cricket. A former cricketer who represented Assam and Railways, he later moved into coaching and has worked extensively with Assam. He was also part of Kolkata Knight Riders' support staff during their IPL-winning campaign in 2014 and previously served as the fielding coach of the Indian women's team.

With the support staff reshuffle underway, India's immediate focus shifts to the World Test Championship. The side currently sits fifth in the WTC standings following a 2-0 Test series defeat to South Africa. A strong showing against Sri Lanka is crucial if India hopes to revive its chances of reaching the WTC final.