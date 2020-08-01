PSG clinch French League Cup to complete treble

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain continued their dominance in domestic competitions as they beat Lyon 6-5 in a penalty shootout in the French League Cup final to secure their fourth domestic treble in six years.



It was the last edition of the tournament, which was founded in 1993 but will be abandoned since next season to "reduce the season schedule", reports Xinhua news agency.



Under the hot temperature, which reached 34 degrees Celsius at the Stade de France, both sides on Friday evening produced little chance in the regular time and the game finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Neymar celebrate after the game. AFP

The first 10 penalties were all converted but Keylor Navas saved Bertrand Traore's shot which gave Pablo Sarabia the opportunity to seal the victory.



PSG clinched their third title of the season, after the French Cup and Ligue 1.



A week ago, PSG beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final, which was the first competitive football match in the country after the professional leagues were called off in late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keylor Navas saves Bertrand Traore's penalty. AFP

"We suffered but it's beautiful to win at the end. We will celebrate this and then tomorrow we will start to think about another big match," PSG defender Marco Verratti said after the match.



PSG now will eye on their Champions League quarterfinals against Serie A side Atalanta on August 12 in Lisbon, Portugal.



Lyon, who next season will miss the continent competitions for the first time since 1996-97, are still alive at this season's Champions League. They will visit Turin to challenge Ronaldo and his Juventus next Friday in the last-16 return leg, holding a 1-0 leading from the first leg.