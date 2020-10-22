Champions League: Bayern Munich drub Atletico Madrid

Munich: Winger Kingsley Coman scored twice and set up another goal as holders Bayern Munich crushed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday to stretch their winning run in the competition to 12 games.

The France international put the hosts ahead with a fine effort in the 28th minute and then set up Leon Goretzka to fire in their second in the 41st. Fellow France international Corentin Tolisso killed off any Spanish hopes of a comeback with a sensational shot in the 66th minute before Coman twice shook off defender Felipe to bag his second goal of the evening six minutes later.

Bayern, who had won all 11 of their games en route to the Champions League title last season, are top on three points in group, with Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg on one point following their 2-2 draw.

Shock win

Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off a shock 3-2 win away to 13-time winners Real Madrid in their Group B opener, despite the Ukrainian side missing 10 players due to injuries and COVID-19.

Shakhtar raced into a 3-0 lead after a whirlwind first half with a strike from Brazilian midfielder Tete in the 29th minute, an own goal from Madrid defender Raphael Varane four minutes later and a well-taken effort from Israeli forward Manor Solomon.

Luka Modric pulled one back for Zinedine Zidane's shellshocked side with a brilliant strike from distance early in the second half before substitute Vinicius Jr reduced the deficit to one goal.

Federico Valverde thought he had equalised in added time with a heavily deflected shot but the goal was ruled out for offside as Vinicius was blocking the vision of goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin and the depleted visitors celebrated one of their most memorable victories in European competition.La Liga champions Madrid, meanwhile, reflected on a second consecutive home defeat after losing 1-0 at their Alfredo di Stefano stadium to promoted Cadiz on Saturday, further denting their confidence ahead of the 'Clasico' at Barcelona in three days' time.

Liverpool get lucky

Liverpool beat Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their group-stage opener, riding their luck at times but still showing their title credentials.

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico turned the ball into his own net in the 35th minute to ensure a winning start in Group D for the English champions, who looked the stronger of the two teams despite Ajax creating several good chances at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Davy Klaassen struck the post with a powerful shot and Quincy Promes had a point-blank effort stopped by the legs of Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian as the Dutch club created a handful of excellent opportunities. Yet Liverpool, who won their sixth Champions League title in 2019, still proved value for their victory, dominating possession and counter attacking at pace while keeping a clean sheet despite missing defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk, who suffered a serious knee injury at the weekend.

The results: Group A: Bayern Munich bt Atletico Madrid 4-0; Salzburg drew with Lokomotiv Moscow 2-2.

Group B: Real Madrid lost to Shakhtar Donetsk 2-3; Inter Milan drew with Borussia M'gladbach 2-2.

Group C: Olympiakos bt Olympique Marseille 1-0; Manchester City bt FC Porto 3-1.

Group D: Ajax lost to Liverpool 0-1; Midtjylland lost to Atalanta 0-4.